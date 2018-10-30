 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Farm Workers Left Especially Vulnerable in Florida Heat Without OSHA Safeguards

Farmworkers are particularly at risk in the state as they are often not unionized. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Outdoor workers in Florida are exposed to dangerously hot conditions. A study released today found workers who did the most strenuous labor worked in unsafe temperatures more than 75 percent of time.

The study published by the advocacy groups Public Citizen and the Farmworkers Association of Florida looked at temperatures on the job for outdoor workers in Central and South Florida between May 1 and September 30 this year. Jeannie Economos with the Farmworkers Association says farmworkers are paid based on what they produce in a day… so they often don’t take breaks.

“You’re stopping production if you stop to drink water. And if you’re stopping to drink water than you have to go to the bathroom and you’re stopping production again.”

Dave Arkush of Public Citizen says some farmworkers are particularly vulnerable because they can’t advocate for themselves if they get heat-related illnesses.

“Some are undocumented, many don’t speak English, may don’t know their rights, many are simply poor and are worried about if they miss work.”

Arkush says more needs to be done to protect workers from heat exhaustion that can turn into deadly heat stroke and kidney failure.

There are currently no federal or state-wide regulations that require employers to give workers water and shade breaks in extreme heat.

The Farmworker’s Association wants the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration to pass regulations that would require employers to enforce water and shade breaks if temperatures get above a certain level.

