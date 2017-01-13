Family, Friends Look Back On Slain Officer’s Community Work

The funeral is Saturday for the Orlando police officer who was shot and killed as she tried to apprehend a suspect in the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Friends and family remember Master Sargent Debra Clayton as an officer dedicated to the community’s youth.

Jack Williams is executive director and founder of Stop the Violence and Embrace, a non-profit. Williams says Clayton especially helped at-risk children stay in school.

“She was just an amazing young lady, and she’s going to be well-missed, not just by me and her family, her immediate family. But a lot of people in Orlando are going to miss Debra.”

Clayton’s funeral is at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Orlando.