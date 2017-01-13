 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Family, Friends Look Back On Slain Officer’s Community Work

by (WMFE)

Orlando Police Sergeant Deborah Clayton killed in the line of duty Monday.

The funeral is Saturday for the Orlando police officer who was shot and killed as she tried to apprehend a suspect in the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Friends and family remember Master Sargent Debra Clayton as an officer dedicated to the community’s youth.

Jack Williams is executive director and founder of Stop the Violence and Embrace, a non-profit. Williams says Clayton especially helped at-risk children stay in school.

“She was just an amazing young lady, and she’s going to be well-missed, not just by me and her family, her immediate family. But a lot of people in Orlando are going to miss Debra.”

Clayton’s funeral is at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Orlando.


