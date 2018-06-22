 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Health


Families in Florida Will be affected When FEMA’s Transitional Housing Program ends June 30

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
FEMA will offer some housing assistance, but otherwise families would need to move back to Puerto Rico to get the benefits from most of the other programs. Photo: Flickr, Creative Commons

FEMA will offer some housing assistance, but otherwise families would need to move back to Puerto Rico to get the benefits from most of the other programs. Photo: Flickr, Creative Commons

FEMA’s Transitional Housing Program for Puerto Rican families displaced after Hurricanes Irma and Maria is slated to end June 30. Lanesha Smith of FEMA says that means families can still apply for short-term rental assistance in the US, but the majority of programs will be offered in Puerto Rico.

“Families with sick and elderly folks and child who need around the clock assistance or are disabled those are the families who are left behind. And that’s why we need funds released by the Governor to make short-term housing an option.”

More than 600 Puerto Rican families remain in Florida hotels and motels. Advocates say Governor Rick Scott needs to step up with more state-sponsored housing assistance.

To listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP