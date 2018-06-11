 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Education


Families In Brevard Can Register For Free School Supplies For Next Year

by (WMFE)

It’s summer already for most students but the Brevard school district is already thinking about students who will need school supplies in the fall.

Elizabeth Schreiber with the Brevard Schools Foundation said people may not realize the county has so many students from low-income families.

“In Brevard, over half of our students qualify for the free or reduced lunch program, 53 percent of our kids can’t even afford the $1.80 lunch in their school cafeteria,” said Schreiber.

Only students on free or reduced lunch are eligible. Students or parents have to register by calling a hotline that opens starting Monday. This is the program’s 16th year. The supplies will be given out at the end of July.

The reservations will be available until all slots are filled. The number to call is 321-633-1000, ext. 756

There will also be free eye and dental screenings at the July event.


