Families Can Now Receive Instant Updates on Loved Ones in Surgery or Intensive Care By Using an App

by (WMFE)
A new app makes it easier for families to communicate with family members in the hospital. Photo: EASE

An app is helping families connect with their loved ones in the hospital. Arnold Palmer Children Hospital’s Hamish Munro, who co-developed the app, says people used it during Hurricane Irma to get texts, videos, and photos every thirty minutes about their family members.

“We live in a very photogenic society. We communicate by Facebook and LinkedIn and everything and this is an adaptation of that. The operating room has been one of the last areas in a hospital to be transparent and we’re really trying to change that mindset.”

The EASE app is being used in more than 35 hospitals nation-wide including the local Orlando Health and Nemours healthcare systems.

