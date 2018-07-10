Families Can Now Receive Instant Updates on Loved Ones in Surgery or Intensive Care By Using an App

An app is helping families connect with their loved ones in the hospital. Arnold Palmer Children Hospital’s Hamish Munro, who co-developed the app, says people used it during Hurricane Irma to get texts, videos, and photos every thirty minutes about their family members.

“We live in a very photogenic society. We communicate by Facebook and LinkedIn and everything and this is an adaptation of that. The operating room has been one of the last areas in a hospital to be transparent and we’re really trying to change that mindset.”

The EASE app is being used in more than 35 hospitals nation-wide including the local Orlando Health and Nemours healthcare systems.

