False Claims Being Discovered As FEMA Adjusters Start Knocking On Doors

As FEMA adjusters check in on claims made following Hurricane Irma, some residents are finding out that false claims have been made on their property.

FEMA says it’s sending letters in the mail and adjusters to people’s doors to make sure claims are legitimate. FEMA spokesman David Burns said a social security number and date of birth are needed to file a claim.

“If you believe you might have been the victim of fraud that you check your banking statements and credit card statements to make sure someone is not using your information to apply for other types of aid that are being offered,” said Burns.

If a false claim has been made on your property Burns says residents can either tell the adjuster at the door or call the FEMA Fraud Hotline: 866-720-5721.