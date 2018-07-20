Extension of TPS for Haitians is Only Temporary Reprieve: Program ends July 2019

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has announced an extension of its temporary protected status program for Haitians working in the country. That means hundreds of Haitians will be able to work in Florida until January 17, 2019. Florida Immigrant Coalition’s Isabel Sousa says people can print out the notice on the department’s website until they get their new TPS card within the week.

“There will be an auto extension that is expected with a federal letter that shows they are allowed to continue working even if the card in their hand shows an expired date that has already passed.”

The American Immigration Council says more than 8 percent of immigrants in the state are from Haiti.

