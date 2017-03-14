 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Explosions & Parachutes: Slowing Down Orion

Drop test of Orion's parachute system December 2012. Photo: NASA

Brian Anderson has a tough job. He has to make a 20,000 pound spacecraft traveling at 300 miles per hour slow down and safely splash down in the ocean.

Brian is the Orion Parachute Deputy Project Manager and engineers the parachutes that deploy during the last portion of NASA’s Orion Mission to safely return the crew from deep space.

His team recently completed a drop test of Orion and the chutes, dumping an Orion capsule mock-up from a C-17 over the Army’s Yuma Proving Ground in Arizon. It’s one of a handful of tests pushing the Orion chute system to the limits ahead of the next Orion mission, EM-1.

Brian Anderson joins the podcast from NASA’s Johnson Space Center to talk about the engineering behind parachutes, what’s left to learn, and what it’s like being responsible for the safe return of deep-space astronauts.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

