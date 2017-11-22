 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Expect Crowded Roads While Traveling In Florida For Thanksgiving

by Tom Urban (WLRN)
I4 traffic. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Some 2.6 million Floridians are expected to hit the road this week for the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s up by three percent from 2016, according to AAA projections.

Even as gas prices rise, 90 percent of travelers are expected to drive to their destinations. While the cost of driving has gone up, those traveling by airplane are seeing the cheapest airfare since 2013, with tickets costing 23 percent less than a year ago.

“Plan on having very busy and crowded roadways, along with busy and crowded airports,” said AAA Spokesman A.D. Williams. “Give yourself ample time to get to where you are going, and then give yourself a little more time on top of that.”

Drivers should get their cars checked out before hitting the road this week, said Williams, as flat tires and dead batteries strand travelers during the holiday season more than any other reason.

Nationwide, nearly 51 million Americans are expected to travel, the highest number since 2005.

Orlando is the top national destination for Thanksgiving travel in 2017, with Fort Lauderdale also ranking in the top 10.


