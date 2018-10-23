 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Expansion Planned For Orange County Convention Center

The Orange County Convention Center. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

One of the nation’s biggest convention centers is about to get bigger.

An expansion is planned for the Orange County Convention Center.

The new construction will add some 280,000 square feet to the Orange County Convention Center.

It will include a large multi-purpose room and ballroom. It will cost $605 million.

The convention center’s 2 million-square-foot exhibit space is the nation’s second largest after McCormick Place in Chicago.

Even after the expansion, the Orange County Convention Center will be No. 2.

The convention center hosts more than 200 meetings and a million visitors a year.


