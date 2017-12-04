Ex-US Rep Brown Sentenced To Five Years in Prison 

Update: A federal judge sentenced Brown to five years in prison on Monday, followed by three years of probation, for fraud and other charges related to a purported charity for poor students that she used as a personal slush fund.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge is expected to sentence former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown for fraud and other charges related to a purported charity for poor students she used as a personal slush fund.