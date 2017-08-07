 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Ex-lawmaker In Court To Ask For Fraud Verdict To Be Tossed

by Associated Press (AP)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown is due in court for a hearing on her request to have a judge reverse a jury’s verdict that found her guilty of using funds from a charity for children as a personal slush fund.

Brown was convicted of taking money raised for the One Door for Education Foundation and lying on her taxes and congressional financial disclosure forms.

Her attorneys argue that the judge erred by removing a juror who said he received guidance about Brown’s innocence from what he described as “the holy spirit.”

Prosecutors say the judge had no legal choice but to remove the juror.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan does not have to rule on the request on Monday.


