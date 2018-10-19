Everglades Trust Takes Surprising Stance With DeSantis Endorsement

The Everglades Trust’s endorsement of Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis is startling some environmentalists and political observers.

One of the Everglades Trust’s three board members opposed the endorsement in an interview with The Gainesville Sun. Jon Mills told the paper he will support Democrat Andrew Gillum.

Other environmental groups like the Sierra Club are endorsing Gillum.

Florida Conservation Voters calls Gillum, “the only candidate with the leadership skills and vision to protect Florida’s environment.”

The Everglades Trust describes DeSantis as a hero and says, “the Everglades and coastal estuaries couldn’t care less about partisan politics, so the Trust doesn’t.”

The Everglades Trust is an influential lobbying organization in Tallahassee and Washington.