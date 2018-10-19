 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Environment


Everglades Trust Takes Surprising Stance With DeSantis Endorsement

by (WMFE)
The Everglades. Photo: National Parks Service

The Everglades. Photo: National Parks Service

The Everglades Trust’s endorsement of Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis is startling some environmentalists and political observers.

One of the Everglades Trust’s three board members opposed the endorsement in an interview with The Gainesville Sun. Jon Mills told the paper he will support Democrat Andrew Gillum.

Other environmental groups like the Sierra Club are endorsing Gillum.

Florida Conservation Voters calls Gillum, “the only candidate with the leadership skills and vision to protect Florida’s environment.”

The Everglades Trust describes DeSantis as a hero and says, “the Everglades and coastal estuaries couldn’t care less about partisan politics, so the Trust doesn’t.”

The Everglades Trust is an influential lobbying organization in Tallahassee and Washington.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP