Everglades Restoration Re-Evaluation Should Consider Climate Change, Scientists Say

An independent committee of scientists is calling for a re-evaluation of a $16 billion restoration of the Everglades.

The committee of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine recommended the re-evaluation that considers climate change and sea level rise.

The scientists say now is the time as the 18-year effort transitions from the planning phase to implementation. The restoration is the largest in U.S. history.

The recommendation is part of a report mandated by Congress every two years on the progress of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan.

The plan aims to resurrect the river of grass’ historic flow, but the scientists say because it will take many decades to complete the plan should consider future changes to the watershed.

Susan Gray of the South Florida Water Management District says the restoration already takes into account climate change and sea level rise, as the report recommends.

She worries a re-evaluation could slow down the restoration’s progress.