 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Evaluation Ordered For Man Accused Of Killing Officers 

by Associated Press (AP)

Officer Matthew Baxter (L) and Officer Sam Howard (R) were shot Friday night in the line of duty. Photo: Kissimmee Police Department

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — The man suspected of killing two Florida police officers will undergo a competency evaluation before his first court hearing.

Orange-Osceola Circuit Court officials announced Tuesday that a judge will then review the evaluation of 45-year-old Everett Miller. Miller is accused of gunning down Kissimmee Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard on Aug. 18. Baxter died that night and Howard passed away the next day.

Officials said Miller is a veteran who spent 21 years in the Marine Corps. The Orlando Sentinel reports that Miller was previously involuntarily hospitalized after he stripped down to his boxers and walked down a street carrying a high-powered rifle.

Miller is facing first-degree murder charges.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP