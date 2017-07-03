 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Eskamani Enters Bid For HD 47

Anna V. Eskamani

Activist Anna Eskamani Monday filed to run as a Democrat for state House District 47. It covers Orlando, Winter Park and Belle Isle. Pulse nightclub is also in this district.

Eskamani is currently Senior Director of Public Affairs at Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida. She’s a self-declared progressive, women’s rights advocate.

The I-4 house seat is currently held by Republican Representative Mike Miller of Winter Park.


