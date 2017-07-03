Eskamani Enters Bid For HD 47
Activist Anna Eskamani Monday filed to run as a Democrat for state House District 47. It covers Orlando, Winter Park and Belle Isle. Pulse nightclub is also in this district.
Eskamani is currently Senior Director of Public Affairs at Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida. She’s a self-declared progressive, women’s rights advocate.
The I-4 house seat is currently held by Republican Representative Mike Miller of Winter Park.
