 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Environment


Environmentalists See Good First Step In Governor’s Focus On Indian River Lagoon Septic Tanks

by (WMFE)

The Indian River Lagoon is among Florida's hardest-hit water bodies. Photo courtesy Brevard County

Advocates are cheering Governor Rick Scott’s proposal to spend $40 million on replacing septic tanks with sewer systems around the Indian River Lagoon.

They say it’s a good first step.

Gov. Rick Scott wants the funding for a matching grant program with communities around the Indian River Lagoon and Caloosahatchee River after last summer’s toxic algae blooms.

Mark Perry of the Florida Oceanographic Society says replacing septic tanks would help prevent polluting nutrients from washing into the waterways.

“It’s a very kind of expensive process, particularly when you have to redo infrastructure in a utility area that is very densely populated, ripping up streets and putting in force mains and so on and so on. So it can get very expensive very quickly.”

But the governor’s state budget proposal does not allocate funding for a reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee, something environmental groups say is critical to curbing the toxic blooms.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP