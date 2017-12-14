 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Environmental Groups Focused On Land Conservation As Legislative Session Approaches

Photo courtesy Deseret Ranches

Land conservation will be among the major issues environmental groups will be watching as the Legislature convenes in January.

Florida had been considered a national leader in land conservation funding until the recession. This year’s only allocation was $10 million for working ranch lands.

Julie Wraithmell of Audubon of Florida says environmental groups are encouraged as Sen. Rob Bradley of Orange Park calls for new funding.

“Sen. Bradley does have a bill that would appropriate $100 million to Florida Forever. He also has a bill that would provide $75 million to springs restoration, $50 million to St. Johns River restoration.”

Other measures are focused on the Indian River Lagoon and beach erosion. Wraithmell says environmental groups also will be watching Everglades and water quality policy.


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

