Emergency Response Efforts are Underway After Hurricane Michael: “Help is Coming by Air, Land, and Sea”

Florida emergency officials warned people in coastal areas affected by Hurricane Michael to not return to their homes and stay out of affected areas.

Emergency crews are still clearing roads and performing search and rescue after the Category 4 storm.

Florida Governor Rick Scott says emergency responses efforts started once the storm cleared.

“We are deploying massive efforts in response to this storm. Help is coming by air, land and sea.”

Scott says more than 3,500 Florida National Guard are working on search and rescue missions while 1000 Florida Forest Service members clear roads. He says these teams have responded to the hard hit areas of Panama City, Mexico Beach, Tyndall, Alligator Point, and Carrabelle.

“And there’s a lot of tree damage and on top of that there are downed power lines. We’re continuing to work today. We’re getting all the roads open and then we’re fanning out. It’s gonna be a lot of work to get to everybody but we will get to everybody.”

Scott says by the end of the day, the state is expected to have distributed more 2 million meals and 1 million gallons of water. More than 19,000 linemen are working to restore power. Officials are warning people to stay off the roads and refrain from returning to homes as efforts continue today.

