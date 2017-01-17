 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Embry-Riddle Tops List For Online Degree Program

by (WMFE)

Embry-Riddle Worldwide. Photo: ERAU.edu

U.S. News and World Report says Embry-Riddle Worldwide tops the list of online colleges.

The publishing company looked at student engagement, admission selectivity, faculty credentials and student services when ranking the online programs.

Embry-Riddle is no stranger to the list – this is the fourth year the aeronautical university came in first. Last year, it was named the best online degree program for veterans.

“This ranking acknowledges and honors the decades of experience and commitment to quality, real-world and innovative higher education that Embry-Riddle Worldwide has been known for since its inception in 1971,” said Embry-Riddle Worldwide Chancellor Dr. John R. Watret.

The University has about 22,000 students enrolled in its online programs. Embry-Riddle has residential campus in Daytona Beach and Prescott Arizona.

Daytona State College and the University of Florida’s online programs also made it to the list, finishing in the top 20.


