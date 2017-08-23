Elephant, Part Of Zoo Miami’s Golden Girls, Dies At 44 

MIAMI (AP) — One of four older elephants brought to Zoo Miami to live out their “retirement years” has died.

Zoo spokesman Ron Magill tells local news outlets that Lisa, a 44-year-old African elephant, died Tuesday after lying down in her barn.

She was part of the “Golden Girls,” named after the 1980s television sitcom starring Betty White, Beatrice Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty.

Lisa and another elephant named Cita came to Zoo Miami from the Virginia Zoo in April 2016. They joined two of the zoo’s other aging elephants, Mabel and Peggy.

Last month, Magill says Lisa was found lying down and wouldn’t get up. Tests didn’t show any areas of concern and her condition started improving.

The cause of death won’t be known until a necropsy and other tests are completed.