Local News


Elected Officials Talk Housing and Immigration with Latino Community at Roundtable

by (WMFE)
Puerto Rican families protest the end of FEMA TSA last month. Photo: Danielle Prieur

A few elected officials discussed issues of importance to the local Latino community at a Spanish roundtable tonight. Event organizer Nancy Batista says they’ll discuss the separation of immigrant families and the DACA program –it protects undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S as children.

“They’re going to be speaking in regards to DACA and how they’re going to be giving support to those trying to move forward to DACA and those who are applying also about ICE and the family separations that are happening.”

Batista says Senator Bill Nelson, Congressman Darren Soto, Congressman Nydia Velazquez, and the Mexican Consulate will also discuss FEMA Transitional Shelter Assistance for Puerto Rican families displaced by Hurricane Maria. The event will take place tonight at six at the Ana G. Mendez University.

Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

