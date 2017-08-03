 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Commentaries


Ekphrastic Floridas at the Gallery at Avalon Island

by Jessica Bryce Young (Orlando Weekly)
Play Audio

Image: photograph from "Roadsides and Skylines" by Jenn Allen, orlandoweekly.com

A great thing about writing for a living is that you learn new things all the time. This week I learned the word “ekphrasis,” which is a rhetorical term for vividly detailed written description. Plato first defined the form in 380 BC, but the most widely known ekphrastic poem is Keats’ “Ode on a Grecian Urn” – a work of art about a work of art so illuminating that the reader actually “sees” the Greek vase.

I stumbled over the word in an invitation to an event happening next week at the Gallery at Avalon Island. Local publisher Burrow Press is teaming up with Avalon for something called “Ekphrastic Floridas,” an evening of writers reading works directly inspired by the art hanging in the gallery right now.

The current exhibition is “Roadsides and Skylines,” a look by seven local artists at the sides of Florida that you don’t see in tourism ads – vine-carpeted landscapes and dark stormy skies, broken branches and bleached bones. Seven local writers will bravely meet the challenge of evoking these works in words, extracting hidden meaning from the photographs, paintings and dioramas. For the audience, it will be a many-layered multisensory experience.

“Ekphrastic Floridas” happens at 7:30PM Tuesday, August 8th, at the Gallery at Avalon Island. “Roadsides and Skylines” hangs there through Saturday, August 12th.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP