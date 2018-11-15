Educators Use Statewide Recount as a Teachable Moment About Civic Engagement

Florida educators are using historic recounts in Florida’s Senate, gubernatorial and agriculture commissioner races as a teaching tool.

Steve Masyada is director of the Florida Joint Center for Citizenship. The Center creates curriculum for civics teachers throughout the state. He says moments like these are better than a textbook at teaching middle and high school students how to become active in elections. He says that starts by teaching them how to interpret media coverage around the voting process.

“We oftentimes will hear things about voter fraud. It’s not always accurate. We need to help students sort the truth from the falsehoods.”

He says some college professors are using the process to encourage students to become active in elections.

“For example being a poll station monitor. We can sign up right now to be part of the recount.”

Elections officials have been scrambling to meet recount deadlines as litigation has mounted. Official returns are due Sunday from county canvassing boards.

