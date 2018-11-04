 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Education: Schools Reopen In The Panhandle

by (WMFE)
Image: Bay County Public Schools

Schools in the Panhandle are reopening, three weeks after Hurricane Michael slammed into the region. It’s a return to normal- of sorts- for students.

From the education desk this week, WFSU’s Ryan Dailey tells 90.7’s Matthew Peddie most of the Big Bend school districts are open again. And in Bay County, home to Panama City and Mexico Beach, where the storm caused catastrophic damage, schools are set to reopen beginning November 5th.

Education reporting on 90.7 News is supported by Helios Education Foundation. 


