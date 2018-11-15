Education Desk: Using Technology to Transport Sick Kids Away from the Hospital and Teach Them STEM

Imagine trekking up Mount Everest while calculating its linearity.

Or spending time in the field with dinosaurs observing their differences.

Or chatting with characters from The Chronicles of Narnia to better understand theme.

University of Central Florida’s Dr. Megan Nickels says this is all in an average day of class at PedsAcademy at Nemours’ Childrens Hospital.

But she says there’s nothing average about the program that uses technology like virtual reality and even robots to teach STEM and literacy skills to some of the hospital’s youngest patients, all from their bedside.

Nickels says faculty and student teachers from the University of Central Florida have provided about three hours of instruction a day to about 60 students through the program so far. She says this is crucial as these students might otherwise been chronically absent from school and fall behind.

Nonprofit Attendance Works found about 1 in 7 students miss school each year. Missing more than 15 days of school, increases a child’s risk of dropping out of school.

