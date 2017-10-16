 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Economic Analyst Fishkind On Minimum Wage Increase

Florida’s minimum wage will go up 15 cents starting January 1. The state Department of Economic Opportunity reports the new minimum wage will be $8.25 per hour.

Economic Analyst Hank Fishkind said local businesses should follow Disney and Walmart’s lead—and raise their minimum wage to $10 an hour.

“Raising the minimum wage to about $10 is really superior because it creates more income in the hands of people who are going to spend that income right away and therefore generate economic benefit,” said Fishkind.

Opponents of the campaign to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour have said they worry some employers will have to cut their workforce or close.

Fishkind said the time is right to raise wages because the economy is strong and job creation is high.

“Economic studies indicate that it creates more economic demand than it creates loss of jobs in terms of higher wages being difficult for businesses to afford,” he said.

State law requires the Department of Economic Opportunity to calculate a new minimum wage rate every year.


