 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Health


Eatonville Board Denies Disability Pension For Pulse First Responders

by (WMFE)
ProPublica_PTSD_CassiAlexandra_32

Omar Delgado’s therapy dog Jediah helps give him purpose. (Cassi Alexandra, special to ProPublica)

The Town of Eatonville has denied a disability pension for a Pulse first responder with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Former police officer Omar Delgado was fired for medical reasons at the end of 2017. He said it was because of his PTSD.

Delgado said he was living off the proceeds from a GoFundMe account — but that money has run out.

“It’s been a struggle,” Delgado said. “That’s all depleted because I was living off my credit cards. Having one paycheck coming into this house doesn’t cut it.”

The Police Officers Retirement Trust Fund denied his request at a meeting last month. Delgado and his lawyers plan to appeal the decision, and file an equal employment opportunity commission complaint against the department.

“They terminated him claiming he couldn’t do the duties of a police officer, but then they denied his pension claiming he can do the duties of a police officer,” said Scott Behren, Delgado’s attorney. “Which is it?”

The Eatonville mayor did not immediately respond to WMFE’s request for comment. Check here for more on Delgado’s story. 

 


WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Health reporting on WMFE is supported in part by Florida Hospital.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Abe Aboraya

About Abe Aboraya

Health Reporter / Special Project: ProPublica

Abe Aboraya started writing for newspapers in High School. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe ... Read Full Bio »

TOP