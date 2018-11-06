Early Voting and Voter Registration Data Point to Unprecedented Young Voter Turnout in the Midterm

Young voters historically have some of the worst turnout numbers. But this midterm election could change that.

The non-profit TargetSmart has been analyzing data for young voters across the country. TargetSmart’s Tom Benier says they found the number of 18 to 29-year-olds who voted early this midterm almost doubled compared to the 2014 midterm. Benier says this trend was reflected in early voting in Florida this year.

“Younger voters were 5 percent of the early vote electorate in 2014 in Florida. And they’ve increased their share up to about 8 percent. A much bigger increase than any other age group.”

Benier says that represents a 148 percent increase in young voter participation in Florida’s midterm elections.

Carly Cass is with the nonprofit NextGen Florida, which helped register some of these young Florida voters. She says she’s not surprised by their increased civic participation.

“Young people see what’s happening with this administration and the direction this country’s going and it’s not how they want their country to be. We matter. Our voices matter for the first time in a long time in this country.”

According to a Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics survey of more than 2000 young voters across the country 40 percent said they quote “definitely planned on voting” this election.

To listen to the full story, please clip on the clip above.