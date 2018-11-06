 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Early Voting and Voter Registration Data Point to Unprecedented Young Voter Turnout in the Midterm

Young voters participated in the Florida midterms in record numbers this year: more than 390,000 voted early or by absentee ballot. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Young voters historically have some of the worst turnout numbers. But this midterm election could change that.

The non-profit TargetSmart has been analyzing data for young voters across the country. TargetSmart’s Tom Benier says they found the number of 18 to 29-year-olds who voted early this midterm almost doubled compared to the 2014 midterm. Benier says this trend was reflected in early voting in Florida this year.

“Younger voters were 5 percent of the early vote electorate in 2014 in Florida. And they’ve increased their share up to about 8 percent. A much bigger increase than any other age group.”

Benier says that represents a 148 percent increase in young voter participation in Florida’s midterm elections. 

Carly Cass is with the nonprofit NextGen Florida, which helped register some of these young Florida voters. She says she’s not surprised by their increased civic participation.

“Young people see what’s happening with this administration and the direction this country’s going and it’s not how they want their country to be. We matter. Our voices matter for the first time in a long time in this country.”

According to a Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics survey of more than 2000 young voters across the country 40 percent said they quote “definitely planned on voting” this election. 

To listen to the full story, please clip on the clip above. 


