Duke Energy Florida Ranks Last In Satisfaction Survey

by (WMFE)

A Duke Energy Substation./Photo: Duke Energy

The latest JD Power satisfaction survey for southern states ranks Duke Energy Florida last again this year.

Duke Energy Florida also came in last in 2015 and 2016. But it gained points in the survey this year.

The utility is focused on improving, said Duke Energy Florida spokeswoman Ann Marie Varga. “In 2016 through smart grid technology, we had 164,000 outages prevented, over 11 million customer minutes of interruption were saved as a result,” she said.

Orlando’s OUC ranked among the top ten for midsize utilities.

The ranking is based on a 1,000-point scale. Georgia Power scored 761, Florida Power & Light at 757 put them in the top two. Tampa Electric’s score of 702 and Duke Energy Florida’s 701 put them at the bottom.

Overall, JD Power finds customers are more satisfied than last year when it comes to getting critical information during a power outage.


