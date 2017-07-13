 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Environment


Drought Leaves Groundwater Low Despite Recent Rains

by (WMFE)

Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Water managers are asking central Florida residents to continue to conserve despite recent above-average rainfall.

June rainfall was above average throughout the region. Orange County got four inches more than normal. Brevard County got two inches more.

But Kraig McLane of the St. Johns River Water Management District says groundwater remains low after the spring’s drought.

“We’re looking at the range of between another month or two of this consistent rainfall that would help our aquifer recover to the point where we could rescind our warning order.”

Some 90 percent of the region’s water supply comes from groundwater.

More rain is in the forecast. There’s a chance of showers throughout the week.


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

