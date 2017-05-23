 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Driverless Cars in Central Florida

The federal government has designated Central Florida as a testing ground for autonomous cars. So how far off into the future is the fully driverless vehicle?

Paul Steinman, Secretary for the Florida Department of Transportation’s District 7, said there’s already autonomous technology at work in many of the cars on the road today, but as for hopping into your car, programming it to drive you to work, and sitting back to catch up on emails? That’s still a ways off.

“There’s a number of other factors that automated technology helps you improve,” said Steinman.

Steinman added that Florida has many advantages, like the great weather year-round, to test this technology.


