Don’t miss Stetson’s Christmas Candlelight concert on 90.7 HD-2

by (WMFE)
Photo credit : stetson.edu

Timothy Peter: Director of Choral Activities, Stetson University

WMFE is proud to announce a special program this week on our classical station: Stetson University School of Music’s Christmas Candlelight concert will air at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25, and Saturday, Dec. 26, on 90.7 WMFE HD-2.

Click play on the audio file above to listen to a preview of the concert, featuring an interview with Timothy Peter, director of Choral Activities at Stetson University.

Christmas Candlelight is one of the most celebrated School of Music concerts of the year, involving nearly 200 students who are pursuing degrees in music as well as a variety of disciplines from across campus. Featuring the choirs, instrumentalists in the chamber orchestra and brass ensembles and the pipe organ, it is truly a community event as students share their musical gifts and a message of hope and joy with thousands of audience members during the holiday season.

The concert includes:

  • Stetson University Concert Choir and Stetson Men, conducted by Timothy Peter
  • Stetson University Women’s Chorale, conducted by Andrew Larson
  • Stetson University Chamber Orchestra and Symphonic Band

The Stetson University School of Music is regarded as one of the nation’s finest undergraduate-only professional schools of music, with a select enrollment of just over 200 majors. Faculty and student collaboration is a centerpiece of learning in the School of Music offering students the opportunity for experienced faculty advising, professional career mentoring and expert teaching both inside and outside of the classroom.

Listen to the full concert right here!


