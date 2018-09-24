Don’t Forget to Register to Vote During the Midterms: Pew Research says one in Four Eligible Voters Forget or Miss the Deadline

A national push to register 300,000 new voters ahead of the midterm election kicks off Tuesday including an event at UCF’s campus.

People can check to see if they’re registered to vote or register for the first time during National Voter Registration Day. More than 4,000 partners will participate along the country at UCF’s student union. National Voter Registration Day’s James Hill said it’s crucial for people to make sure they are eligible to vote ahead of the November 6 midterm election.

“People can decide how they’re money is used at a state level and how their state is represented at a federal level,” said Hill. “It’s less sexy than general elections but they’re just as important.”

Every year, millions of eligible voters are unable to cast a ballot because of a missed registration deadline, outdated registration information or other problem with their voter registration.

According to the Pew Center as many as one in four eligible voters aren’t registered to vote.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.