 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

2018 Election


Don’t Forget to Register to Vote During the Midterms: Pew Research says one in Four Eligible Voters Forget or Miss the Deadline

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Voter registration events as many as 4000 hope to register more than 300,000 voters tomorrow. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Voter registration events as many as 4000 hope to register more than 300,000 voters tomorrow. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

A national push to register 300,000 new voters ahead of the midterm election kicks off Tuesday including an event at UCF’s campus.

People can check to see if they’re registered to vote or register for the first time during National Voter Registration Day. More than 4,000 partners will participate along the country at UCF’s student union. National Voter Registration Day’s James Hill said it’s crucial for people to make sure they are eligible to vote ahead of the November 6 midterm election.

“People can decide how they’re money is used at a state level and how their state is represented at a federal level,” said Hill. “It’s less sexy than general elections but they’re just as important.”

Every year, millions of eligible voters are unable to cast a ballot because of a missed registration deadline, outdated registration information or other problem with their voter registration.

According to the Pew Center as many as one in four eligible voters aren’t registered to vote.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP