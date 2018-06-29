 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Displaced Puerto Rican Families Protest for Three Days in Tent City at Sunshine Summit

by (WMFE)
Almost 590 families could be homeless tomorrow when FEMA funding ends. Photo: Danielle Prieur

A rally to continue housing assistance for Puerto Rican evacuees continued for the third day outside the Republican Sunshine Summit.

Ariana Colon, her boyfriend and one-year-old are one of 589 displaced Puerto Rican families that could be homeless when FEMA temporary shelter assistance runs out tomorrow.

“We don’t make three times that’s just the reality and that’s our issue right now. Mostly half of what I get paid goes straight to daycare. So everything had to come straight out of our pockets.”

The state urges evacuees to contact their FEMA disaster case manager or call 211 to connect with agencies that could help them find housing.

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

