Disney World Employees Ratify Deal To Increase Pay

Walt Disney World Resort employees have voted to ratify a contract that increases starting pay to $15 an hour.

Union leaders are calling it historic.

More than 37,000 employees represented by the Service Trades Council Union will see their pay go up over the next three years.

Union president Matt Hollis said the wage increase will be life changing for some.

“It’s not just the $15 an hour for the starting rate, that’s one piece of it,” said Hollis.

“What makes this so monumental is the fact that every cast member on the payroll is getting a minimum of $4.75 increase.”

Walt Disney World Resort president George A. Kalogridis said in a statement that the increase “represents a significant investment in Central Florida and will provide a powerful boost to the local economy.”

The contract follows an agreement in July between Disneyland Resort in California and unions that also raises starting wages to $15 dollars an hour for more than 9,700 employees.