Disney Visitors Will Enter Pandora This Weekend

Park-goers will get to enter the magical world of Pandora for the first time this weekend. The new land at Disney’s Animal Kingdom opens to the public Saturday.

Visitors will see floating mountains and a bio luminescent forest.

Barry Stuart, writer for ThrillGeek, admits he’s not the biggest Avatar fan; he only saw the movie once. Nonetheless, he was impressed with the Flight of Passage– a simulator ride where you’re riding on the back of a mountain banshee.

“The 3-D in the ride is the best I’ve ever seen in any theme park attraction; it’s stunning,” said Stuart.

Some people call it the next generation of the Soarin’ ride at EPCOT. Stuart also previewed the Na’vi River Journey at Pandora. He said it’s a more relaxing, family ride through a bio luminescent forest.

Stuart said it’s a good addition to take Animal Kingdom to a full-day park, as some people had considered it a half-day park.