Disney Villains Featured On “Forever” Stamps

The U.S. Postal Service is releasing new stamps featuring Disney villains. They go on sale Saturday.

The set of stamps features 10 classic villains, including the Queen from Snow White, Peter Pan’s Captain Hook and Scar from The Lion King.

Disney worked with the postal service to design the stamps. They are the postal service’s way of honoring Disney Studio’s Ink & Paint Department.

Starting in 1923, the department was one of the first groups of its kind. The book Ink & Paint: The Women of Walt Disney’s Animation tells the story of how at the height of production, the department was made up mostly of women


