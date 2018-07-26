 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Disney To Get Rid Of Plastic Straws At Parks Around The World

by (WMFE)

Image: Disney, Wikimedia Commons

Walt Disney is the latest company to announce a plan to eliminate plastic straws. The company plans to get rid of them by mid-2019.

Disney said it’s going to get rid of single-use plastic straws and stirrers at its locations around the world. It’s not clear if Disney Tokyo will participate as it’s not Disney owned and operated.

The company said this means a reduction of more than 175 million straws and 13 million stirrers a year. Disney points to a quote from Walt himself: “Conservation isn’t just the business of a few people. It’s a matter that concerns all of us.”

Disney also plans to transition to refillable in-room amenities in hotels and on cruise ships over the next few years. And the theme park plans to reduce the number of plastic shopping bags by asking customers to buy reusable bags for what it says will be a nominal price.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

TOP