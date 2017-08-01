 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Disney Rolls Out On-Demand Ride Service

by (WMFE)

Image: Lyft blog

Disney World has launched an on-demand car service for theme park customers.

Disney is partnering with Lyft for its “Minnie Van” ride sharing service, which is available at two hotels.

Guests staying at theBoardwalk Resort and the Yacht and Beach Club Resort  can use the Lyft app on their phones to get a ride anywhere on the property.

Orlando Sentinel Theme Park reporter DeWayne Bevil said it will cost $20 per ride.

“They’re red, they’re white polka dots like Minnie Mouse, that’s why it’s a Minnie Van,” said Bevil.

“It’s an interesting idea. If you’ve ever stayed in a resort, and you don’t have a car, and you’re waiting on the bus, it can be a long frustrating wait with your kids.” 

Lyft said the vans will be driven by Disney employees. The ride service is available from 6.30 am to 12.30 am.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

