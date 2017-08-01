Disney Rolls Out On-Demand Ride Service

Disney World has launched an on-demand car service for theme park customers.

Disney is partnering with Lyft for its “Minnie Van” ride sharing service, which is available at two hotels.

Guests staying at theBoardwalk Resort and the Yacht and Beach Club Resort can use the Lyft app on their phones to get a ride anywhere on the property.

Orlando Sentinel Theme Park reporter DeWayne Bevil said it will cost $20 per ride.

“They’re red, they’re white polka dots like Minnie Mouse, that’s why it’s a Minnie Van,” said Bevil.

“It’s an interesting idea. If you’ve ever stayed in a resort, and you don’t have a car, and you’re waiting on the bus, it can be a long frustrating wait with your kids.”

Lyft said the vans will be driven by Disney employees. The ride service is available from 6.30 am to 12.30 am.