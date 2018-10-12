Disney Files Petition to Block Lawsuits Against it: Says Parks are ADA-Compliant

Disney has filed a petition to block a lower courts re-trial of lawsuits brought against the company. Families with children on the autism spectrum claim the parks need to do more when it comes to providing accommodations.

The U.S. District Court of Appeals 11th Circuit Court ruled back in August that lawsuits brought by 30 families of children on the autism spectrum could be reheard. The families claimed Disney’s Disability Access Program didn’t sufficiently cut down on wait times or guarantee tickets to certain rides. Children on the autism spectrum need shorter wait times and a sense of routine. The lower court ruled in favor of Disney. The families appealed.

But in a petition filed earlier this week, Disney says it couldn’t be blamed for discomfort the families experienced as quote “meltdowns were unpredictable, triggered by numerous factors, and experienced nearly everywhere by plaintiffs who have them.” The filing continues quote “Nothing in the record suggests that they could be prevented with any accommodation, let alone specifically with instant and unrestricted ride entry as the panel presumes.”

A spokesperson for Disney says they believe their parks are in full ADA compliance.

The attorneys for the family had no comment. A re-trial date has not been set.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.