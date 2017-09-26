 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Disney Employee Accused of Leaving Toddler in Hot Car

by Fernando Narro (WMFE)

Orange County Sheriff's Office released Miryam Lubin Cadet after posting bail. - (Dave Conner, Wiki Media)

A woman accused of leaving a toddler alone inside a car under the sun was released today from Orange County jail after posting bail.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says Myriam Lubin Cadet left the two year old girl in the back seat of her car at the employee parking lot of the Grand Floridian Hotel.

The temperature inside the car reached 113 degrees.

According to the arrest affidavit, Cadet was asked by the toddler’s father to take care of the baby while he took the victim’s mother, who was going into labor, to Florida Hospital South.

Another Grand Floridian employee heard the toddler crying, and after several minutes was able to get her out of the car and call law enforcement.

She was transported to Celebration Hospital for further medical evaluation.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP