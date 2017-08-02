 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Direct Flights Start Between Paris and Orlando

by Associated Press (WMFE)
Orlando International Airport. Photo: Renata Sago.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — It’s going to be easier to fly between the City of Light and the City Beautiful.

Direct flights started this week between Paris and Orlando.

Norwegian Airlines started the weekly service on Monday between Charles de Gaulle Airport and Orlando International Airport.

The Orlando-bound flights from Paris take place on Mondays. The return flights from Orlando leave Monday nights and arrive in Paris on Tuesdays.

Previous direct service between Orlando and Paris was operated by Air France, but it ended in 2012.


