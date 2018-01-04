 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Environment


Despite Million Dollar Effort, Florida Grasshopper Sparrow Nears Extinction

by (WMFE)

Erin Ragheb of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission aims to catch a Florida grasshopper sparrow as the sun rises over the central Florida prairie. Photo by Amy Green

A central Florida bird that scientists say is North America’s most endangered is near extinction.

The Florida grasshopper sparrow’s population in the wild this year is projected to be fewer than 40, a record low.

Scientists say it’s possible the Florida grasshopper sparrow will be extinct within two or three years. It would be the nation’s first bird extinction in three decades.

Larry Williams of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the small sparrow is threatened by disease and a loss of the central Florida prairie, the only place on Earth where it is found.

“It’s really a symbol of things not being healthy within that ecosystem, and it’s really sad because these sparrows have probably lived in that part of Florida for more than 10,000 years.”

The Florida grasshopper sparrow is the subject of a million-dollar effort to stave off its extinction. Scientists have successfully raised 50 sparrows in captivity.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP