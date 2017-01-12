 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Deputy Norman Lewis “Died Doing What He Loved To Do”

by (WMFE)

Photo courtesy of obits.dignitymemorial.com

Family, friends and co-workers will honor Deputy First Class Norman C. Lewis in a funeral service Friday in Orlando. Those who knew and loved him are remembering the deputy sheriff for his smile and positive spirit.

Norman Lewis had a passion for motorcycles and was part of the agency’s Motor/DUI Unit. An online obituary recounts stories from supervisors who would receive calls about how friendly he was with citizens. Lewis was killed in a crash Monday while helping to search for the suspect in the shooting of Orlando police officer Debra Clayton.

He received a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice in December 2004 from the University of Central Florida, where he also played football. A year later, he landed a job at the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. A close friend from UCF, Doug Gabriel, said he saw Lewis as a brother. He said Lewis always had a smile and that his positive nature was infectious.

“Always with a smile, you could have a bad day and you look at Norm and it’s like you forget what you were mad at,” said Gabriel.

His mom, Norma Lewis gave a powerful, tear-filled speech at a vigil this week. The sheriff’s department posted the video on Facebook.

“His goal in life was to do what he can to help any and everybody, didn’t make a difference, and so we know Norman died doing what he loved to do,” said Norma Lewis.

A gofundme account has raised more than $23,000 for the family. The funeral is Friday at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Orlando.

Norman Lewis was 35 years old.


