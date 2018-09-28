Democrats Protest As Republicans Likely Lock Up Kavanaugh Committee Approval

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., listens as Christine Blasey Ford testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. As the committee prepared to take up the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court on Friday, Flake's was the only undecided vote.

Image credit: Michael Reynolds

Updated at 10:51 a.m.

A key undecided Republican senator says he’ll vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

After listening to Christine Blasey Ford and and Kavanaugh testify Thursday, Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake issued a statement ahead of a Judiciary Committee meeting saying he “left the hearing yesterday with as much doubt as certainty.”

“What I do know is that our system of justice affords a presumption of innocence to the accused, absent corroborating evidence. That is what binds us to the rule of law,” said Flake. “While some may argue that a different standard should apply regarding the Senate’s advice and consent responsibilities, I believe that the constitution’s provisions of fairness and due process apply here as well.”

On his way to the committee vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination, Flake was confronted by a woman who said she was the victim of sexual assault. Cable news cameras aired the confrontation live as the woman repeatedly told Flake that his vote made her think her voice and experience did not matter.

“Don’t look away from me,” she said. “Look at me and tell me that it doesn’t matter what happened.”

Flake did not respond to the woman in the moment.

His yes vote means Kavanaugh will likely be confirmed by the Judiciary Committee Friday. The panel is expected to hold its vote at 1:30 p.m.

The vote was initially scheduled for earlier, and after Democrats failed to force Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, to call additional witnesses to testify, some Democratic members on the committee walked out of the hearing.

“This is a sham what’s going on in there right now. Democrats are not being heard. They are pushing through this process,” said California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, one of the members who walked out.

But Democrats have not figured out whether they will boycott Friday afternoon’s committee vote. “Haven’t decided yet,” Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono told reporters, when asked if she would be in her seat in the Judiciary Committee hearing room when the vote is held.

The Kavanaugh nomination process appears to have driven a deep wedge between members on opposite sides of the aisle. South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, a normally light-hearted lawmaker with a reputation for bipartisanship, darkly warned that the process for assessing Supreme Court nominees would never be the same.

“This has never been about the truth… It’s the beginning of a process that will tear this country apart,” Graham said. “And if I am chairman next year, if we keep the majority and Sen. Grassley moves over — and I hope he doesn’t because I think he’s done a great job — I’m going to remember this. There’s the process before Kavanaugh, and the process after Kavanaugh.”

If Kavanaugh’s nomination is favorably advanced to the full Senate, this will be followed by an expected procedural vote on the Senate floor on Saturday.

Republican leaders’ goal is to hold a final Senate vote early next week.

Two key undecided Republican votes remain: Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, and Maine Senator Susan Collins. Democrat Joe Manchin is undecided, as well. Those three senators had huddled with Flake late Thursday, after the hearing. Manchin’s aide tweeted that he was still undecided.

In the hours after the hearing Thursday, one previously undecided Republican came out in support of Kavanaugh. Senator Bob Corker said in a statement that, “while both individuals provided compelling testimony, nothing that has been presented corroborates the allegation. There is no question that Judge Kavanaugh is qualified to serve on the Supreme Court, and in a different political environment, he would be confirmed overwhelmingly.”

Meanwhile, vulnerable Indiana Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly — who like Manchin — is in the midst of a tight reelection race, announced that he would oppose Kavanaugh.

“I have deep reservations about Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination to this lifetime position and, as I stated, we have been unable to get all the information necessary regarding this nomination,” Donnelly said. “While I would gladly welcome the opportunity to work with President Trump on a new nominee for this critically important position, if Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination comes before the full Senate for a vote under these circumstances, I will oppose it.”