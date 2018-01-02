 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Debris Washing Up Along Volusia Co. Beaches

by (WMFE)

Photo courtesy of Volusia County Beaches Facebook page.

Volusia County beaches are under a double-red flag warning. Debris has been washing up with the strong currents and winds.

Double red-flags are more typically flown during hurricanes and tropical storms. But the strong winds, high tides and strong currents are creating unsafe conditions.

Volusia Beach Safety Captain Tammy Malphurs said even though it’s cold and windy, some people are walking on the beach Tuesday and officials want to alert them to the red flag warning.

“Usually it’s because of the debris in the water, we do have a bunch of debris washing up on shore. It’s really hard to tell how much debris is in the water and you really can’t see it when you’re in the water, so we’re telling people no water activity is allowed,” said Malphurs.

Crews are collecting scattered poles that designate conservation areas. Some of them are washing up with wood pieces and other large pieces of debris.

Malphurs expects these conditions to continue at least for the next couple of days. She said beaches likely will be closed to driving the next couple of days.


