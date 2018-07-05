 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Health


Deadly Mosquito-Borne Illness Found in Animal Hosts in Orange County

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Orange County residents are at greater risk of contracting a deadly mosquito-borne illness after several birds and especially chickens tested positive this past week.

Alvina Chu of the county health department says residents can guard against the Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus by limiting mosquito bites.

“Remove the breading areas for the mosquitoes around your home. So drain any standing water. Cover your skin with clothing if you’re going to be outside and cover your brain skin with insect repellent.”

The CDC says EEV is one of the more dangerous mosquito-borne illnesses as it’s fatal in one-third of patients who get sick.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP