Local News


Deadline To Pick Lieutenant Governor Fast Approaching

by (WMFE)

Gubernatorial candidates Andrew Gillum (D) and Ron DeSantis (R)

A deadline is fast approaching for Florida’s gubernatorial candidates to choose running mates. Candidates have until Thursday to pick a Lieutenant Governor.

Florida law requires candidates announce a running mate by 5 p.m. on the ninth day after the primary.

Politico reports Republican candidate Ron DeSantis is considering either Judge Laurel Lee or state representative Bob Cortes.

Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum’s pick is far less clear, but former representative Gwen Graham and state senator Lauren Book are receiving the most buzz.

Graham challenged Gillum in the primary race for the nomination and received 31 percent of the vote. With Gillum’s 34 percent, the ticket could have nearly two thirds support from state Democrats.

Voters will decide who will succeed outgoing Governor Rick Scott in the general election November 6th.


