Local News


Daytona Plans Dirt Sale To Offset Homeless Shelter Construction Cost

by Brittany Pagano (WMFE)

Daytona Beach city officials plan to sell dirt off of city property to help finance construction of a new homeless shelter.

The proposed agreement is on the City Commission’s consent agenda tonight where it could be approved without public discussion.

The First Step Shelter will cost more than $5 million to build. The city expects to offset more than $2 million from the dirt sale.

The deal allows one of the project’s contractors, P&S Paving, to dig a 40-acre retention pond and keep the estimated 1.42 million cubic yards of excavated dirt. P&S would pay the city $1.50 per cubic yard of dirt.

The owner of a Port Orange land clearing business told the Daytona Beach News Journal that demand for fill dirt has risen, and P&S could easily sell the dirt for $5-$7 per cubic yard.

City Manager James Chisholm recommended approving the agreement.


